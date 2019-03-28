There are currently four state House bills directed at Talladega County Volunteer Fire Departments. HB 200 will place mandates that will be impossible for small community volunteer fire departments to meet. When these departments fail, their funding will be pulled. The services they provide are vital to the citizens of those communities.
It also makes an already difficult and dangerous volunteer position near impossible by forcing other departments to cover those areas with no additional funding and attempting to meet these mandates. These men and women make great sacrifices for their communities. Support them and those communities by calling or writing the legislators and sharing the word. Say NO to this poorly written and unjust set of bills.
Kristie Barnett
Oxford