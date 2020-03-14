LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bill would separate MLK, Lee holidays

We need some good news … this may be it!
I read a published report that state Sen. Vivian Figures, a Democrat from Mobile, has entered a bill with Rep. Steve McMillian, Republician of Gulf Shores, to honor Dr. Martin King Jr. and Gen. Robert E. Lee on separate days in Alabama.
Figures said, "To separate them as individual holidays is the right thing to do.”
The second Monday in October would be Robert E. Lee Day. Lee died Oct. 12, 1870.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day would be the third Monday in January. King's birthday is Jan. 15, 1929.
We celebrate the birth of Jesus on Dec. 25. Christians think the important thing is to honor Him, whatever day.
I also point out Sen. Figures is an African-American woman who happens to be a Democrat.
McMillian is a white man and a Republican, and they are examples of the exact type of things we need to be doing in Alabama!
I don't know all that is included in this bill. Talladega County legislators should study the bill and support it.
If you choose not to support this bill, tell us why!
Please be honest enough to do that.
Don Stephens
Childersburg