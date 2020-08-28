LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden/Harris ticket is threat to our freedom as Americans

My reply to the letter "The Democratic team is set." (Daily Home, Aug. 15-16 Weekend Edition). Yes it`s set all right with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It’s set to go against the U.S. Constitution by illegally restricting free speech (First Amendment ) and to confiscating personal weapons (Second Amendment).
It's set to take over and run private health care and tell you what treatments you will and will not receive. It's set to destroy America’s law enforcement and military by crippling it until it's no longer effective. It's set to tell Americans when and where they can and cannot go and what and what not to wear.
It's set to takeover all means of production and distribution. It's set to fulfill every item in “The Communist Manifesto” with Biden/Harris. Joe Biden is so far gone and mentally incapacitated he does not know what planet he is on, but not to worry, Kamala Harris will see that this list of Marxist objectives is filled.
Yes, America has a bright communist future with these two in office. The brightness will be coming from the rest of America's cities they allow to be burned to the ground by their supporters in Antifa & BLM.
Billy Price,
Ashville