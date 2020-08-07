LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be smart, think for yourself

Are you a parrot or a baby bird?
Folks give parrots credit for being smart … they only repeat what they have heard over and over again!
Baby birds sit in a nest and open their mouth wide to swallow anything from another bird approaching the nest.
Many of us today believe what we have heard, without THINKING!
Many people swallow whatever comes our way,like a little bird, without THINKING!
When was the last time you spent time thinking? No matter if you're a school dropout or a Harvard professor … think for yourself.
I have more respect for a self-thinker than a political movement aimed at getting my vote.
My grandfather "Nath" chased Catamounts in the Bull Gap Mountains and never learned to read or write … .but he was a thinker and he became one of my most trusted encouragers, whether he was right or wrong.
What he said, were his thoughts!
There's not much of that around anymore!
Don Stephens
Childersburg