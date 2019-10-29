Besides bashing Trump, will the Democratic Party present any issues that will help average Americans in the 2020 presidential debates and election? So far the Democratic Party Platform seems to be to fix the economy the government needs to take over most private industry through socialism.
Redistribute the money working Americans make to those who work little or none at all to make everyone equal … equally poor with no hope. This is not an incentive for those who work to work even harder by giving their money to those who did not earn it.
Not to mention all the rights Americans will have to give up under socialism so the government can own all means of production. Including private property, homes and everything you call yours today, all owned by the government and rationed by the government.
State-owned and managed health insurance will be rationed as well. If the government deems you are too young or old to be productive for the state, then you are considered expendable. Meaning, if they limit your healthcare and you die, it’s no big loss to the state as you produced nothing and were a liability instead of an asset to them.
Will you pull our military back and watch Israel get destroyed, or will you have the US military actively involved in helping destroy them?
Of course, you and I will have to be unarmed by repealing the 2nd Amendment lest you change your mind on the “better aspects” of socialism and decide to resist. The issues the Democratic Party is putting forward today as things that will help average Americans in reality helps no one but themselves by grabbing power and staying in power by all means at their disposal, including violence.
By today’s standards, the Democratic Party makes Lyndon Johnson. Hubert Humphrey, John, Robert and Teddy Kennedy, ect., look like staunch Republicans. Now continue on with bashing Trump, it’s the only thing you are good at, but it won’t win you the election in 2020 unless you keep the border open and give them enough of taxpayer money to get their votes.
Billy E. Price
Ashville