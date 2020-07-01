LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Average Americans need to speak up about rioting, division

It is hard to believe the average American is not shocked and disgusted with the behavior of the rioting and division taking place in some of our cities.
I am speaking for myself and hope others will also start to speak up. I advocate law and order, respect for life, property, police and fire responders, safety on the streets, respect for all people, respect for elected officials whether you voted for them or not, respect for the nation’s history and symbols. Start with the flag!
Speak up people before the mob makes changes that will be hard to remove.
Beverley W. Brewer,
Cropwell, AL