LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Attention ‘Woke’ crowd: Socialism won’t be picnic you imagine

The “Woke” crowd is either oblivious or so full of hate they are willing to throw away their best hope for a better future for a socialist government. The Bill of Rights guarantees they have individual rights and freedoms, socialism does not. Your rights are whatever your socialist masters say they are, freedom is no part of it.
You will not be given "free stuff " under socialism. You will work harder than you ever have for the basic necessities of life, when they can be found. There will be no social programs for those who will not work, unless you call being sent to your grave a social program. Socialist countries only work when everyone works and supports this system.
I blame today`s positive mindset about socialism on the families who are not content with what they have but want everything everyone else has, "free," of course, with no work required. In no country on earth does life work this way.
Next I blame schools and colleges where students are not taught local, state and national history, according to the retired school teachers I know.
The teachers still working in this system dare not speak out for fear of reprimands and the loss of their jobs. The tier of rules on what students will be taught stretches from the local to state and federal levels, and none better buck the system or step out of line.
With this being said, fix this. Make history, civics and government mandatory again. We do not want to hear what you are doing at the local, state and federal levels. Just fix this at all levels. Perhaps then our streets will be devoid of ignorant, uneducated protesters who have had their heads filled with what a great and superior system of government socialism is.
Just do it. America's future depends on it.
Billy Price,
Ashville