America has always prided itself on being a country that follows the rule of law. It is one of the founding principles of the government. The Founding Fathers established a trilateral form of government so there is a system of checks and balances with the idea that no one branch would be subordinate to the other. Each branch was imbued with its own set of unique powers to make, interpret or carry out law, rules and regulations.
Along comes President 45, et al, and the trilateral balance of government is teetering on the edge of a constitutional crisis. Watching the president and the attorney general willfully and illegally act as if Congress is a subordinate branch of government to the presidency, it begs the question: Does America live by the rule of law as we have so proudly proclaimed for over 200-plus years? Is the president above the law as we frequently hear? He cannot be charged with a crime, which begs the questions: If the president stabbed his wife or a news reporter, do we just collectively shrug our shoulders and say, oh well, we can’t indict the president?
Sounds far-fetched, but that is exactly what is happening day-by-day, week-by-week with President 45. Not since the Nixon presidency have we been able to watch a president systematically commit “high crimes and treason” that are the constitutional basis for impeachment. No matter your political affiliation or belief, you must realize that 45 is unsuited for the presidency if for no other reason than he keeps handing Congress ammunition to investigate him. It’s almost as if he cannot help himself.
Have we become a nation where laws and rules are obeyed only if you agree with them, and they do not negatively impact you? That is apparently where we are with President 45. He and his administration are openly defying well-established rules of law and congressional oversight. If you think this is just politics, then apply Trump's behavior to any past Democratic president. Such conduct and behavior would have never been tolerated – ask the Clintons.
President 45 has declared all federal law enforcement agencies as corrupt, incompetent and not to be trusted. This from a man who has told over 10,000 documented lies, stiffed contractors and his employee, exhibits and engages in other spurious behavior that would have never been tolerated in any past president.
President 45 is an embarrassment. He has no real understanding of American democracy, how to govern, international relations, nor does he understand or respect the rule of law. Trump has no real understanding of American democracy and international relations. He may just accidentally get us into a war with Iran or North Korea. History will record Trump as the worst president in American history to date.
Martha Jordan
Talladega