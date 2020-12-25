LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Are alumni hurtig college athletics?

In the past couple of weeks, many Auburn football fans were shocked and angered upon learning that football coach Gus Malzahn had been fired.
Despite a current season record of six wins and four losses, and an overall Auburn record of 68 wins and 35 losses over eight years, the powers that be at AU decided among themselves that Gus had to go!
Was this the proper decision? Of course, one can easily find advocates for both sides of the issue. However, there is little doubt in the AU Family that a handful of powerful AU alumni were key in Gus' departure.
This scenario is not only not new, but , in fact, commonplace on the Plains!
Just prior to Malzahn's arrival, Gene Chizik was fired with an overall record over four seasons of 33 wins and 19 losses, including a national championship! Then again, before Chizik, Tommy Tuberville delivered as head coach with 85 wins against 40 losses, plus having recruited eight of the players of the AU national championship team! Yet, even with these credentials, it was not good enough for the approval of the same handful of powerful alumni pulling strings in the background!
Without entering into name calling, AU fans know very well to whom I am referring. With the one exception of former head coach the late Pat Dye, these individuals are NOT great football strategists, just fans like you and I with a lot of money and influence! So why are we permitting these people to continue their ego trips at the expense of a great university, athletic programs and the lives of excellent football coaches?
Just prior to Auburn hiring Gus Malzahn, sports media posted a story of the dilemma the university was in by having paid the "buyouts" of football coaches and the dollar amount was in the red at $12.5 million! Well, now one can add an additional $21.5 million buyout to the total for Gus' firing! Where does it stop? How much more can AU cough up to appease these good old boys in the back room?
Source: Auburn University Archives; Wikipedia
James W. Anderson
Talladega