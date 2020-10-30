LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An open letter to the Childersburg mayor and council

Please try to find a way to avoid curbside refuse from remaining piled up for a month or six weeks without collecting it!
We've lived in Childersburg for about eight years -- the city of our choice to live the rest of our lives. Much of that time, it has looked like a war zone on our street, with junk cluttering the neighborhood.
First, the claw truck needed replacing. A new truck was purchased, and $5 a month was added to our garbage bill.
A new truck was purchased, and COVID-19 struck and help was not available.
I have full confidence in Mayor (Ken) Wesson and the council. They are responsible elected officials.
My request is to apply the same diligence to removing curbside refuse that you have shown in attempting to upgrade the downtown area of Childersburg. The fix to this situation may be long term. Let us know that you are interested in fixing the situation.
If you are a concerned citizen of Childersburg about this situation, please say so!
I know Childersburg is better than this.
Don Stephens,
Childersburg