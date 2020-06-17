LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An open letter to Superintendent Tony Ball

Daily Home Editorial Board, thank you for your opinion concerning the conflict Mrs. Mary McGhee and Mrs. Sandra Beavers have with the superintendent, Mr. Tony Ball.
I understand that when the superintendent voiced his sentiment referring to the black female board members as "my two village idiots," in a text, he thought he was doing it in complete secrecy.
The Daily Home Editorial Board called for the two black female members to put aside their personal agendas and work together for the good of the children. I agree, no one should have personal agendas.
However, Mr. Ball, you took the conflict to a higher level when what you wrote about them became public. Mrs. McGhee and Mrs. Beavers have the black community’s complete support. Your egregious statement made us see who you really are.
Maya Angelou said, "When people tell you who they are, believe them." We believe, based on your own words, you are racist. When you, Superintendent Ball, voiced your sentiment, I feel that you felt so uninhibited that you expressed your true feelings because you had no fear of being exposed.
Luke 6:45 says ..."out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks." Proverbs 23:7 says, "For as a man thinketh in his heart so is he:"
I'm not judging you, Superintendent Ball, the Word of God is judging your actions. Therefore, based on your actions, you revealed to the black community who you really are.
In my opinion, the three male board members rushed to renew the superintendent's contract with only a five-day suspension for the egregious racial slur you made about our two black board members. Their rushed actions only added insult to injury.
Our children need a superintendent who we can trust to have their best interests at heart. If one doesn't respect our black representatives, how can we trust the decisions he makes on the behalf of our black children.
71 percent of the students are black. 29 percent are white. What would happen if 75 percent of those black children would not enroll for the fall semester?
Please hear us, Superintendent Ball, you must go.
Humbly submitted by,
Dixie Sanders Bonner,
Talladega