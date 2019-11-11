I read with great interest professor Lawrence Summers’ letter, published on the Opinion page last week.
In it, he makes a thoughtful argument against Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s recently released Medicare for All plan. He supports his argument with a wealth of economic data.
What Professor Summers does not address is the desire of a majority of Americans for access to quality, affordable health care.
All of the Democratic candidates for president understand that the current health care system must be reformed so that it serves all or most citizens.
Despite the efforts to weaken, dismantle and destroy the Affordable Care Act, it refuses to die. It is a brave start, and parts of it are downright popular.
Different candidates offer different plans, and it will be up to voters to decide whose plan has the most merit. Then it will be up to Congress to adopt and implement that plan.
Health care delivery is a complicated issue.
There is no “one size fits all” solution. But it is important, and I believe it is one that the American people can and must tackle.
As they say, “When the people lead, eventually the leaders will follow.”
Mariah Skinner
Ragland