LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Alabama leaders must address violent crime in 2020

We are just barely into a new year in Alabama, but unfortunately 2020 is already starting to look like 2019 when it comes to violent crime.
The body of Trussville resident Paighton Houston was found in a shallow grave this past week after she had disappeared on Dec. 20, 2019.
Like the disappearance of Cupcake McKinney and Aniah Blanchard last year, despite public appeals for their safe return, all were tragically found murdered.
Violent crimes in the state against both the public and law enforcement have been horrible the past 12 month,s and in most instances, the accused have had a criminal history of violence.
While each of us has to be vigilant and on guard now more than ever, residents need to also demand state leaders address the state’s criminal justice system.
Solutions have to be addressed at the courthouse, the statehouse and the schoolhouse.
Alabama has made much progress this past decade in economic development, public health and education.
Now state leaders have to focus vigorously on making our communities safe and work to end the violence we have seen. Sitting down with law enforcement and prosecutors to make sure they have the tools they need to tackle the state’s crime problem should be a priority as the upcoming legislative session approaches.
Let us not allow this year to be a repeat of the violence we saw across the state in 2019.
Paul DeMarco
Homewood