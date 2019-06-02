If Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama State Legislature want to do something for Alabamians, stop solicitors from harassing people. Hardly a day passes that I do not get 15, 20 or more annoying phone calls from these money-making scammers.
Many of us are on the fed’s No Call list, yet the phone keeps ringing off the hook. Alabama needs to pass a law forbidding this practice then monitor these folks and fine their pants off when they violate it.
This would be a great way for the state to delve into the coffers of these companies making money for this state’s needs and wants instead of always resorting to raising more taxes on the people who live here who only want to live their lives and be left alone.
Billy E. Price
Ashville