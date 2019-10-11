The City Council meeting of Oct. 7 was a lame duck event inasmuch as this was the last regular meeting for four of five of the sitting councilmen and mayor. Even so, I could not help but notice even with the present state of affairs, some things still have not changed.
As an item of business, the council held a public meeting on a long list of dilapidated buildings they proposed to demolish. Two property owners showed up — not to dispute or contest the demolition of the house — but to ask for more time in addressing their situation. One case was particularly noticeable in that the property owner stated the house had been heavily fire damaged 19 years ago and that they were offered an insurance settlement 17 years ago. Yet they wanted “more time?” In the other case, the owner acknowledged the house had been abandoned for an extended period of time. Yet, Council President Horace Patterson spoke up and chose to give each “"another 30 days!”
Before adjournment, outgoing Councilman David Street issue a statement urging caution in granting further time to property owners, especially when they acknowledge it had been unaddressed for 19 years. Mr. Street correctly pointed out the expense and hard work put forth by city employees, especially in City Planning Department, and the City Manager's office, only to have this brushed aside.
It is obvious that Patterson's action is simply grandstanding and political posturing for his constituents at the expense of city employees and the taxpayers.
This program of demolishing abandoned dilapidated building must continue, hopefully, with Councilman Patterson's full support.
James W. Anderson
Talladega