On Nov. 1, the Alabama Department of Education published its annual report on failing schools and school systems in Alabama.
Seventy-five schools and 28 school systems are listed. This is embarrassing inasmuch that there was only improvement by one systems in the past year. Birmingham City Schools led the list with 21 schools (27 percent). This is to be expected since Birmingham is the largest system in the state.
So, one may ask, how is a school adjudged as “failing?” The criteria are disseminated by the U.S. Office of Education as part of the "No Child Left Behind" program implemented in the George W. Bush era. In its simplest form, required schools demonstrate progress over two consecutive years. Obviously, covered areas include a broad spectrum of curricula as reflected by test scores. Graduation rates are monitored as well as truancy rates.
We have long passed the threshold where school boards need to step up and forgo petty political posturing and drama in the past and work to remove their school and systems from the stigma of this list!
James W. Anderson
Talladega