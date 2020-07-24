LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A message from Dr. Hawkins about the passing of Congressman Lewis

On behalf of Talladega College, I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Congressman John Lewis.
As our nation pays tribute to his life and legacy, people throughout the world will be inspired and motivated by his example. His sacrifices, his compassion and his courage were legendary. Even after being brutally beaten and jailed on numerous occasions, he continued to fight tirelessly for justice.
While the social unrest we are experiencing today reminds us of how much work remains to be done, Congressman Lewis helped bring our nation closer to the fair and equitable society that so many of us yearn to see.
Talladega College salutes Congressman Lewis for his enduring legacy.
He will not be forgotten.
Dr. Billy C. Hawkins
President
Talladega College