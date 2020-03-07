LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A leopard never changes its spots; neither does a Democrat

It is nothing short of frightening that presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' rhetoric is sweeping the country, and he is a serious contender for the Democratic nomination. His campaign promises are bizarre: free healthcare for all, free college tuition, forgiveness of student loan debt. He acknowledges that his agenda would cost taxpayers $30 trillion. His only stated source of funds is taxing corporations.
Hopefully, voters across America have enough judgment to reject this philosophy.
Satirically I offer 12 reasons I voted Democratic:
1... I believe that Oil companies profits of 4% per gallon are obscene, but taxing the same gallon by the government of 15% is NOT!
2. I believe the government will do a better job spending my money than I can.
3. Freedom of speech is fine as long as I agree with what is being said and no one else is offended.
4. I am way too irresponsible to own a gun and the local police is all I need to protect me from murderers and thieves.
5. I believe that people who can't tell us if it will rain Friday can tell us the polar ice caps will melt in 10 years if we don't start driving a Primus.
6. I am not concerned about millions of babies being aborted as long as we keep all death row inmates alive.
7. I believe illegal aliens have a right to healthcare, free education, and Social Security benefits paid for by you and me while millions of veterans remain homeless, unemployed and denied government healthcare.
8 I believe businesses should not be allowed to keep any profits from themselves. They should be allowed to break even and give the rest to the government to redistribute as the Democrats see fit.
9. I believe that liberal judges need to rewrite our Constitution every few days to suit fringe kooks who would never get their agendas past voters.
10. I think it is better to pay billions of dollars to people who hate us for their oil than to drill for oil on our own lands because it might endanger some beetle, spotted owl, gopher or fish.
11. I love the fact I can now marry whomever or whatever I wish. I may marry my Labrador.
12. My head is so firmly misplaced toward the south end of my body that it is unlikely I'll ever have another point of view.
Rest assured that no trees, spotted owls, or red cockaded woodpeckers were harmed in sending this message.
James W. Anderson
Talladega