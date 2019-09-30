Are we a country of laws based on democratic principles enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and expounded on in federal, state and local laws? Under the leadership of President 45, not only does he consider himself above the law, but he has no problem encouraging other government officials to break the law.
Trump was recently quoted in a meeting telling federal administrators present that he would "pardon them if getting the barriers constructed quickly would require breaking laws," referring to the USA/Mexican border wall. Possible laws that could be broken involve environmental rules and seizing private property (eminent domain) along the southern border. Imagine your land, your home being seized by the government without due process.
If Trump's promises are acted on by other government officials, we should all be afraid, very afraid. Such lawlessness could push American democracy toward overlooking other guarantees and rights in the Bill of Rights, the U.S. Constitution, slowly moving the country into socialism, fascism, communism, even totalitarianism. Trump's apparent willingness to overlook long-established law could definitely lead to an impingement on Americans right to liberty and the "pursuit of happiness."
Think it could not happen here? There have been instances of immigration officers illegally holding U.S. citizens in detention despite their proof of citizenship, ICE officers stopping and demanding proof of citizenship based purely on looks, not legal probable cause. Do you walk around with proof of citizenship in your pocket? Should you have to in America?
While Emperor Trump asserts his authority over all government (never mind the other two branches of government), the Republican members of Congress sit on their collective hands and do nothing.
The U.S. House of Representatives has sent more than 120 bills to the U.S. Senate for disposition under law and congressional policy and procedures. The Republican-led Senate continues to sit idle stuffing the proposed legislation into file 13 or its Senate equivalent.
With the aid of the Justice Department and the Republican Senate, a lawless president can lead us to becoming a lawless country.
Martha Jordan
Talladega