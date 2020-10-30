LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A good day for women

Amy Coney Barrett is a great pick for Supreme Court justice and a great woman.
Raising seven children and working is a tough job, but she must be good at it. She even adopted two children, so what a good heart she has. I guess I just don't get how all the Democrat women in the Senate could be so mean to her on their questions and treat her so rude.
I guess they say one thing and do another on how women should be treated until they have to question one. I wish we Americans could put each of them on the chair and question their character. What a bunch of jokes, all the Dems on the committee. Not sure how they sleep at night. I guess if (Christine) Blasey Ford came out and said Amy Barrett did something, they would believe her before they would an honest woman.
Thank God for good women like Amy Coney Barrett, who could put up with such dumb questions and not break. Her job as she said was to obey the Constitution and not redo it as what the Dems would like. They need to do like The Big Guy and stay at home and leave the rest of America alone.
God Bless America
Steve Persons,
Sylacauga