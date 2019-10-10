I have read the columns in the Daily Home by David Sparks, and I am a fan of the "fat,stupid kid!"
In these turbulent times we need to lighten up sometimes.
Jim Frank Waters was known for walking down main street in a south Alabama town and whistling as he walked.
Someone asked Jim Frank why he was whistling. His reply was he whistled a happy melody to keep from crying.
No doubt he had the problems that we all experience.
These days I think of jokes, or what I feel are harmless remarks to make about Trump, Joe Biden or Hillary. It's better to keep those thoughts to myself than to hear a 30-minute tirade about a given political leader who will save us all.
Lighten up … whistle … The common folks of the U.S. determine our destiny, not a politician.
A word to the newly elected Talladega mayor and City Council: If you feel yourself becoming self-important and all-knowing, stop by and talk with the “fat, stupid kid,” David Sparks.
He might just teach you to whistle.
Talladega may have found an ambassador in David Sparks that is the best thing since the introduction of good grade apple butter.
I have never met David, but my next time in town I plan to stop by and shake his hand and ask him to whistle a duet with me.
Don Stephens
Childersburg