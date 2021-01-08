LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 2021 is chance to begin anew

Much has been said about leaving the hurt and disappointment of 2020 behind and welcoming 2021.
Now's our opportunity as we usher in a new year!
I placed millet seed in the gravel area of our backyard for little Finch birds. They have now found the spot.
First the gray Finches arrived, next came some brown ones.
They were only frightened by a blowing leaf tumbling across the ground or a mockingbird.
Next came a dove … walking in the gravel among them. They all ate the millet without fear of one another.
The old proverb says, "Birds of a feather flock together." It looked to me as if that was not about color, race or political standings … they were of the same mind to agree to accept one another and not fight among themselves.
That also reminds me that as Christians we are admonished "to be as wise as serpents and harmless (gentle) as doves.”
My hopes for us all in this new year is found in the last verse of the poem from Louisa Fletcher Tarkington.
“So I wish that there were some wonderful place
Called the Land of Beginning Again,
Where all our mistakes and all our heartaches,
And all our poor, selfish griefs
Could be dropped, like a ragged old coat, at the door,
And never put on again.”
Don Stephens
Childersburg