Eighty-two percent of Alabama’s counties are rural, including Talladega. In our community, we have friendly neighbors willing to lend a hand, family-owned businesses handed down among the generations, historic landmarks, Talladega College and Citizens Baptist Medical Center, one of Alabama’s 51 rural hospitals.
Nearly 2 million patients were treated in Alabama’s rural hospitals in 2016, and on Nov. 21, people across the country will celebrate National Rural Health Day and honor the important role these hospitals play.
The heart of Citizens Baptist is our nurses, physicians and staff who care for your families, neighbors and friends close to home. Our hospital is an economic catalyst for Talladega with more than 250 employees and nearly 300 additional indirect jobs. With more than 7,900 inpatient days, more than 23,000 ER visits and uncompensated care provided in excess of $4.4 million, we are a community built on care.
In an emergency every second counts, and, without rural hospitals, many Alabamians would lose access to essential frontline services. Our team of dedicated employees is always there and ready to care, treating patients locally when it matters most. We take pride in providing access to quality health care and are committed to delivering care to our community because rural hospitals matter.
On Nov. 21, we celebrate National Rural Health Day. This is the perfect opportunity to say thank you for your support. We care about Talladega and those who call it home and look forward to caring for you and your loved ones in the future.
Frank Thomas, chief executive officer, Citizens Baptist Medical Center.