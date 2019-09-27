TALLADEGA -- The runoff elections for the offices of Talladega mayor and Talladega City Council Ward 2 and Ward 3 are now less than two weeks away.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, voters will go back to the polls to choose between incumbent Mayor Jerry Cooper and challenger Timothy Ragland.
There is no incumbent in the race for City Council Ward 2, which pits Duryea Truss against Vickey Robinson-Hall, while in Ward 3, incumbent David Street is in a runoff against Joe Power.
All five City Board of Education seats and the council seats in Wards 1, 4 and 5 were all decided after the general election in August.
Voters in Ward 2 will cast their ballots at the Brecon Recreation Center, while those voting in Ward 3 will be at the Spring Street Recreation Center.
Those voting for mayor only in Wards 1, 4 and 5 will vote at the B.N. Mabra Center, the Spring Street Recreation Center and the Bemiston Recreation Center, respectively.
Applications for absentee ballots are due five days before the election. Under a state law that went into effect just before the general election, both the application and the absentee ballot itself require a copy of the voter’s photo identification. Applications are available either through the Alabama secretary of state’s website or through the City Clerk’s office at City Hall on South Street.
Once the absentee ballot is obtained and filled out, it can be returned either by mail or in person. If sent by mail, the ballot must be postmarked no later than the day before the election. If it is turned in in person, it must be no later than noon on election day.
It is not necessary to have voted in the general election to vote in the runoff.