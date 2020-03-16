Lack of inmate labor during COVID-19 crisis an issue for city of Talladega

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council discussed several items related to the COVID-19 health crisis during a slightly truncated meeting Monday evening.
“There has been a lot happening over the last four days,” City Manager Beth Cheeks said. “Concerns have taken over a lot of peoples’ minds. We’re just trying to do what we can do to spread the disease as little as possible.”
Monday’s meeting was originally scheduled to be longer, but several items were removed at the last minute to prevent the large crowds these discussions were expected to draw.
Among the items removed from the agenda were the first report from the Deaf and Blind Community Committee, public discussion on the dissolution of the Historic Preservation Commission and surplussing the property at the golf course.
Items related to the indefinitely postponed April in Talladega block party were also taken off the agenda.
These items will likely come up during one of the council’s regular meetings next month. Council members will also hold a called meeting March 30 at 5 p.m. to discuss the capital improvement project and to add various job descriptions associated with the Municipal Airport to the city’s pay matrix.
Cheeks mentioned one particular aspect of the mass hunkering down that is of particular concern for the city: a lack of inmate labor.
Cheeks said the city normally can rely on 15 inmates from the Childersburg Work Release Center to fill out two public works crews. These crews are largely responsible for keeping the city’s drainage ditches cut and flowing, the storm drains open and for patching damaged roads “between rain events.”
With more rain in the forecast, the city is likely to feel the absence of state inmates even more keenly.
Cheeks said the state Department of Corrections had expressed concerns that an inmate might be exposed to the virus while on a work assignment and then spread it among all the other inmates at the work camp.
City services will be impacted as well. The senior feeding program at the B.N. Mabra Center will still provide meals to those who have registered for them, but they will pick up their meals in the parking lot and take them home rather than eating them at the center.
The transportation program will continue, in particular for dialysis patients. Seats will be sprayed and wiped down regularly, and only two people will be allowed on each van at a time. Extra drivers are being called in as well, to limit possible exposure. “If you’re feeling, please stay home,” Cheeks said.
Municipal Court has been suspended for the next month, but court payments can still be taken at City Hall, as can business license payments. Cheeks said the clerks in both departments work behind thick glass, which should provide some additional protection.
As previously reported, parks and recreation facilities will be closed after Tuesday, although there will be staff manning the phones during regular business hours, Cheeks said.
The library will be closed starting Tuesday, and payments at the Water and Sewer Department will only be accepted online or at the drive-thru.
During his comments, Mayor Timothy Ragland pointed out, “We may never know if we overreacted. But we will know if we underreact.”
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council:
Heard President Joe Power say he would not be recognizing people from the floor any longer who had not been placed on the agenda beforehand. He also asked audience members at future meetings to keep their comments to each other quieter;
Saw Ragland swear Chip Moore as a member of the TOP Trails board of directors;
Announced a ceremony honoring Harold Franklin at the Ritz Theatre on April 4 at 11 a.m. was still going to go forward as of Monday evening;
Announced the Parks and Recreation Department’s senior trip to Branson, Missouri, in October was still going ahead, but that the spring trip had already been canceled;
Voted 3-2 to reappoint Municipal Court Judge Mark Nelson. Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall, Councilman Horace Patterson and Power voted to reappoint Nelson, while Councilwoman Betty Spratlin and Councilman Trae Williams voted for attorney Jon Adams;
Announced a vacancy to one of the council-appointed seats on the Civil Service Board. Two other seats on the board have been sent to the Governor’s Office for appointment.
Approved a reimbursable agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration for air traffic controllers at the Municipal Airport for race weekend. Shortly after this resolution was unanimously approved, Talladega Superspeedway announced the spring race would be postponed;
Approved minor changes to the flood damage prevention ordinance at the request of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs;
Heard Ragland commend the Talladega College men’s and women’s basketball teams and Talladega High School basketball player Kobe Simmons, who has been named to the all-state first-team for Class 4A;
Heard Williams, Hall and Spratlin commend everyone involved with the United Way of North Talladega County’s first Day of Giving on Saturday;
Heard Cheeks announce the e-recycling event was still on schedule for March 27 in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot.