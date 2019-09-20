TALLADEGA -- Retired Circuit Judge John Rochester has set a hearing for the contest of the Talladega City Board of Education Ward 3 election for Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. in Courtroom 1 at the Talladega Judicial Building.
In his order setting the hearing, Rochester said he will be taking up “all pending motions in this matter.”
Alabama Chief Justice Tom Parker appointed Rochester, who previously served as a Circuit Court judge in Clay County, to hear the election earlier this week after Talladega County Circuit Judges Chad Woodruff and Will Hollingsworth both recused themselves from the case.
Woodruff and Hollingsworth both said they are scheduled to hear cases argued by Jake Montgomery, an attorney who is the defendant in the election contest. Hollingsworth also pointed out in his recusal that school board member Chuck Roberts is his uncle.
Both Angela Estelle, who filed the contest, and Montgomery filed motions this week seeking to examine evidence from the Aug. 27 election.
Estelle is asking the court to allow her to examine “any and all ballots for Ward 3 … including absentee ballots and provisional ballots; any and all electronic voting machines (and) any and all voting machine computations and printouts.” She also asked the court to set a timely hearing to determine the procedures for examining these items.
Montgomery is asking the court to allow him “and his agents … to observe all of the examination proceedings” and, “in the event the observation of the plaintiff’s actions is insufficient for the defendant’s (Montgomery’s) purposes, the defendant requests the opportunity to conduct his own examination of the ballots, the absentee ballots, electronic voting machines and the machine computations and or printouts.”
By law, election contests are heard only by a judge, not a jury. Such cases are given priority over all other pending civil and criminal cases.
As it stands now, Montgomery, who was the incumbent candidate, won the seat by a single vote.
A printout at the polling place election night initially showed Estelle as the winner, although Montgomery pulled within a vote when the absentee ballots were counted.
Two votes for Montgomery had been fed into the wrong machine at the polling place but were counted in the final tally that night, giving him a one-vote margin.
A recount requested by Estelle a week after the election did not change the outcome.
In her complaint, Estelle lists four points she is basing the contest on, including “misconduct, fraud or corruption on the part of election officials; illegal votes given to Montgomery; legal votes for Estelle were rejected; (and) other conduct calculated to prevent a free, fair and full exercise of the election process was engaged in by election officials.”
In his response, Montgomery demands more detailed allegations and proof thereof.
Montgomery appears to be representing himself in this case. Estelle, a recently retired school teacher, also does not appear to have retained counsel.