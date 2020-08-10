Josie Howell joins St. Clair Times/Daily Home team (free content)

PELL CITY -- The St. Clair Times and The Daily Home have a new member of the team, and her name is Josie Howell.
Howell, 23, is the new assistant editor for the St. Clair Times. She is taking over for David Atchison, who has retired after several decades of service to the two publications. Her first official day on the job was July 6.
As assistant editor, Howell will be overseeing coverage of St. Clair County for both papers. She will double as a staff writer for The Daily Home.
Howell is a native of Jacksonville and a recent graduate of Jacksonville State University, where she majored in English and minored in communications. Howell said her minor consisted primarily of classes from JSU’s digital journalism program, which focuses on writing for print and digital news media.
Howell said she wasn’t originally looking to become a journalist.
“I knew I wanted to be a writer,” Howell said, adding she just wasn't sure what kind.
She said she did freelance for a few publications in college and even served as editor-in-chief for Odyssey Online’s JSU writing team, but she never did any news writing.
That changed when she was offered the sports editor’s position at The Chanticleer, JSU’s student-run newspaper.
Howell was offered the job due to her athlete background and experience as a videographer for JSU athletics.
She said news writing was at first a challenge, but she learned the ropes thanks to the guidance of her editor-in-chief, Kate Brown, and Head of Campus Media Mike Stedham.
Howell said she is excited for the new challenge covering St. Clair County. Rather than being intimidated by the size of the undertaking, she said it's one of the parts of the job she's enjoyed the most.
“I love being able to represent a bigger area,” she said.
She also said it's refreshing to not be just tied down to sports.
Lew Gilliand, managing editor for The Daily Home and the St. Clair Times, said he is happy to have Howell on board.
“We welcome Josie to our St. Clair Times/Daily Home team,” he said. “We are excited she has joined our newspaper family. Josie brings excitement and a great work ethic to the job. We feel like readers of both The Daily Home and the St. Clair Times will be pleased with her work.”
Howell is based out of the paper’s Pell City Office and can be reached at 205-884-3400. Her email is jhowell@thestclairtimes.com.