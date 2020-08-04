Jimmy Reynolds Jr., Ben Robbins will face off in special GOP primary for House 33 seat (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Jimmy Reynolds Jr. and Ben Robbins will face off in the GOP primary to replace the late Ron Johnson in the Alabama House of Representatives District 33 seat.
The Alabama Republican Party closed its candidate qualifying period Tuesday for the District 33 special primary election, according to a press release.
Qualifying closed at 5 p.m., per the proclamation issued by Gov. Kay Ivey.
The vacancy in House District 33 occurred following the sudden passing of Johnson earlier this month.
House District 33 consists of portions of Clay, Coosa and Talladega counties.
The special primary election for House District 33 will be Tuesday, Oct. 6. If a runoff election is needed, it will be Tuesday, Nov. 3. The general election will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.