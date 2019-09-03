TALLADEGA -- The battle for the Talladega City Board of Education Ward 3 seat is officially over, with the exact same result as on election day.
Incumbent Jake Montgomery held on to his one-vote margin of victory over Angela Estelle after the Talladega County Board of Registrars decided all three of the provisional ballots that might have changed the outcome were not to be counted.
After the results were certified, Montgomery said he wanted to “thank everyone who worked for me and voted for me. I think this election really should remind people just how important one vote can be.”
Estelle was present at the meeting during which the provisionals were opened and the vote certified by the City Council.
In a prepared statement after the meeting, she said, “My heartiest congratulations to the winners of this year’s city elections. We are proud of you and know that you will work hard in your positions for all of the citizens of Talladega.
“This year, we all made a difference in our willingness to serve selflessly in our community and, as a candidate for the BOE, some, like myself, emerged to ensure that the voices of our children are heard and that issues that are important such as safe, secure schools with great instruction and instructors are a part of what makes our city great.
“Our children and other members of the society who cannot vote depended on voters to make the right decisions on their behalf. The voters have spoken, and while I was ‘in my feelings’ after such a close race, I sincerely wish the entire board great success and all the best.
“To all of you who entrusted me with your vote, thank you so much. I will take your trust and faith in me and use it to help better our community.”
She added, “As a citizen of the world, I will always lend my voice and listen with my heart to help ensure we hear the voices of our kids, parents and educators.
“I would like to urge everyone to show up more, participate more and make the issues important to our community a constant responsibility for us all.
‘To our newly elected leaders, we all will be watching, we all want to know what’s going on and urge you to circulate the power among the people in order to make Talladega a progressive city in which to live.”
For his part, Montgomery said he hoped Estelle would be willing to meet with him and discuss her ideas for the school system.
“She got a lot of votes, and nobody has a monopoly on good ideas,” he said. “Burning a bridge over a difference over a single issue makes it very difficult to work together on anything else. Everyone has some good ideas.”
The results displayed election night at the Spring Street Recreation Center, where residents of Wards 3 and 4 vote, actually showed Estelle up by 335 to 330; there were 14 absentee ballots cast in Ward 3, with nine of them going to Montgomery and five going to Estelle, giving Estelle a one-vote margin of victory, 340 to 339.
However, Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks explained that two votes, both going to Montgomery, were not reflected in the total posted at Spring Street. Two ballots for Ward 3, both with votes for Montgomery, were put in the machine for Ward 4, and were thus not counted.
Cheeks said the city’s software caught the error and returned the two ballots to the total where they belonged.
Unless the Ward 3 results are contested in Talladega County Circuit Court, the composition of the next school board is now set.
In addition to Montgomery, incumbents Mary McGhee (Ward 2) and Chuck Roberts (Ward 4) will be returning after not facing any opposition, and incumbent James Braswell (Ward 5) defeated challenger Susan Slaughter Gaskin.
In Ward 1, Sandra Beavers won out over Dixie Bonner to fill the seat of the retiring Shirley Simmons-Sims.
Bonner and Gaskin won two provisional ballots apiece, and Braswell won one, but those additional votes did not change the outcome in any of those races.