Jackie Swinford wins re-election to Distict 1 seat on Talladega County Commission (free content)

12-16-19 Commission meeting - Jackie Swinford tw.jpg

Talladega County Commission

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Talladega County Commissioner for District 1 Jackie Swinford has won re-election. He defeated Jay Watson in a Republican primary runoff Tuesday night. There is no Democractic opposition. 

