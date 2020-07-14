Jackie Swinford wins re-election to Distict 1 seat on Talladega County Commission (free content) Chris Norwood, Daily Home staff writer, cnorwood@dailyhome.com Chris Norwood Author email Jul 14, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Talladega County Commission Tucker Webb/The Daily Home Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Talladega County Commissioner for District 1 Jackie Swinford has won re-election. He defeated Jay Watson in a Republican primary runoff Tuesday night. There is no Democractic opposition. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jackie Swinford Re-election Politics Runoff Talladega County Commission Jay Watson District Seat Chris Norwood Author email Follow Chris Norwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Loading... Loading...