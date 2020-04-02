J&J Pharmacy in Childersburg closing after 64 years Tuesday (free content)

CHILDERSBURG -- One of Childersburg’s two locally-owned pharmacies soon will be closing its doors after 64 years of serving the municipality and surrounding communities.
J&J Pharmacy announced via its Facebook page Wednesday evening it will shut down at the end of the day Tuesday, April 7.
According to the pharmacy’s announcement, the closure does not appear to be related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“The rapidly changing pharmacy environment, with its increased insurance pressure, confusing reimbursement models and compliance metrics have brought us to this business decision,” the post said. “From 1956, four (separate) pharmacy owners and staff have continually and successfully passed the torch of excellence and commitment in providing quality customer care and service to our town.
“Words cannot express how much we have enjoyed working alongside our trusted and dedicated pharmacy family and stuff over the years. Finally, we want to express our most sincere appreciation for your support and local patronage over the years.”
Those who received medications there need not worry as their prescriptions will be confidentially transferred to the CVS in Childersburg starting Wednesday, April 8. Patients may contact CVS at 256-378-5534.