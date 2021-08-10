Inmate from Childersburg Work Release center escapes

A man serving a 20-year sentence handed down in 2019 has escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center, according to a news release issued by the Alabama Department of Corrections on Tuesday.
Donald Edward Graham Jr., 52, is described as a white male standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 258 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. When last seen, he was wearing a red-and-blue plaid shirt, denim jeans and a white hat.
He escaped from the work facility in Childersburg at about 4:40 p.m. Friday.
Graham was serving a 20-year prison sentence stemming from convictions for burglary in the third degree, distribution of a controlled substance, and manufacture of a controlled substance in Mobile County in 2019. According to Department of Corrections records, Graham previously served six years in prison for third-degree burglary and escape in the third degree in 1988, also in Mobile County.
If you have any information on Graham’s whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the state Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.