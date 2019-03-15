CHILDERSBURG -- The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate officials say escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center in Talladega County, according to ABC 33/40.
The station reports Casey Daniel Cook escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center in Talladega County around 9:45 Thursday evening.
Authorities say Cook is described as wearing a dark blue hat with white logo of the LA Dodgers, a black undershirt, teal over short sleeve shirt. Black long sleeve shirt with logo. Black sweat pants, Black shoes with white soles.