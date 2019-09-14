CHILDERSBURG – Alabama Department of Corrections officials said an inmate from the Childersburg Work Release Center escaped Friday night.
The inmate was identified as Dale Anthony Sanders, 38, who is described as a black male, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 163 pounds.
Officials said Sanders was unaccounted for during a bed roster count at 9:18 p.m., Friday.
According ADOC, Sanders were serving 273 years for a robbery first-degree conviction out of Tuscaloosa. He was sentenced in 2003.
Officials said if anyone has information that could lead to his recapture to contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.