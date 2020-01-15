Indian Valley Elementary Pre-K accepting pre-registration for 2020-21 school year (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- Pre-registration is underway for Indian Valley Elementary’s Pre-Kindergarten program for the 2020-21 academic year.
Pre-registration began for the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education’s First Class Pre-K Program on Jan. 15 and will conclude Tuesday, March 17.
Enrollment is open to all children 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2020, who are residents of the state of Alabama and meet zoning requirements for Sylacauga City Schools. Children who are eligible for kindergarten are ineligible.
Acceptance is based strictly through a random drawing that will be Thursday, March 19, at 1 p.m. at Indian Valley Elementary.
A parent or guardian does not have to be present, according to a Sylacauga City Schools flier.
Enrollees must provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate and proof of residence (a current utility bill or copy of a lease or mortgage). Upon enrollment, the child’s immunization record must be provided.
There is no registration fee for the program.
No child will be denied participation based on income, race, sex, color, national orgin or disability, the flier notes.
To complete a registration form, go to https://alprek.asapconnected.com.
To learn more about the Alabama Early Childhood Education Department/First Class Pre-Kindergarten Program, go to www.children.alabama.gov or contact the Sylacauga City Schools Central Office at 256-245-5256.
