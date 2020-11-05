In Jesus’ Name Thrift Store Ministry will hold yard sale Saturday (free content) FROM STAFF REPORTS Nov 5, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The In Jesus’s Name Thrift Store Ministry will hold a yard sale Saturday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to noon at 6755 Curry Station Road in Eastaboga. For more information, call 256-322-2260. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The In Jesus’s Name Thrift Store Ministry will hold a yard sale Saturday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to noon at 6755 Curry Station Road in Eastaboga. For more information, call 256-322-2260. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Yard Sale Ministry Jesus Commerce Name Thrift Store Noon Loading... Loading...