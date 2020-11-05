You have permission to edit this article.
In Jesus’ Name Thrift Store Ministry will hold yard sale Saturday (free content)

The In Jesus’s Name Thrift Store Ministry will hold a yard sale Saturday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to noon at 6755 Curry Station Road in Eastaboga. For more information, call 256-322-2260.

 Submitted photo

