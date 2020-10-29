Hundreds of thousands still without power statewide Thursday evening (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Hundreds of thousand of Alabama residents woke up in the dark Thursday morning in the wake of Hurricane Zeta.
Many of these were still without power Thursday evening.
According to an Alabama Power spokesman, about one third of the utility’s customers statewide were without service at some point Thursday.
“More than 600,000 customers have been affected by the storm,” according to a press release. “There is significant, widespread damage across our service territory, and a multi-day restoration effort is anticipated.”
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 174,000 Alabama Power customers were back online, with 330,000 still without. The largest number of customers the utility had without power at any one time Thursday was 504,000.
“Our team is working safely and efficiently to restore power to affected customers,” the release says.
Because of the enormous number of calls, “customers may experience issues when logging into their online account or calling 1-800-888-2726. We are aware of the problem and we are working diligently toward a resolution. Due to the impact of the storm, we are not currently communicating estimated restoration times to customers.”
Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative Manager of Marketing and Member Services Jon Cullimore said the co-op began Thursday with about 17,000 consumers without power. By 6 p.m., he said that number had improved, but some consumers were still in the dark.
“We’ve gotten about half of that back on now,” Cullimore said. Cullimore said if people are still without power Thursday evening, they will likely remain that way overnight, due to the need for crews to rest.
He said in order to supplement crews currently working in the field, electric cooperatives from Tennessee are sending 20 crews to help deal with issues in Coosa Valley’s coverage area.
“We are really happy to see them come,” Cullimore said, adding the additional crews should make it easier to deal with current outages.
Cullimore said the damage was the worst he had seen in his time with Coosa Valley.
Cullimore also wanted to be sure Coosa Valley consumers knew they could keep up to date on information through the co-op’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
A spokesman for the Sylacauga Utilities Board could not be reached for comment Thursday evening. According to the website Sylacauga News, Alabama Power provides electricity to the Sylacauga Utilities Board, which operates the grid. SUB and Alabama Power are working together to restore the grid, which will allow SUB to restore power to its customers.
-- Staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story