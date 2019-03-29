15,676 hours is a lot of time. That’s one year and seven months if my high school math is still good. According to the 2010 census, there were 15,676 citizens living in the City of Talladega. That’s a lot of people.
What if each one of the people listed in this census gave one hour of volunteer work for the city each month? What benefit would be received? Let us explore that possibility for just a few lines.
I hear and read a lot of complaints from some people about some of the problems they see in Talladega. If you are passionate about a problem, my question to you is, what have you personally done to fix it? Other than to complain.
If you are passionate about the cleanliness of our city, maybe you could volunteer one hour of work a month with Mitch Bast and his Community Appearance crew and take one street away from them so that they could get another street done that day.
If you are passionate about the children in our city, maybe you could volunteer one hour of work with Summer Ammonds at the Recreation Department to help with the many summer projects she has going for kids.
If you are passionate about reading maybe you could volunteer one hour a month reading to children at the Public Library with Viki Harkins.
Passionate about stopping crime? Volunteer one hour a month to a neighborhood watch program.
Passionate about your church? Volunteer with them one hour a month on their community programs.
Passionate about sports? Volunteer one hour a month with Wayne Mitchell the Maintenance Supervisor with Talladega City School system, help him and his crew cut grass or weed eat, so they can do other things needed.
Passionate about feeding the elderly? Volunteer one hour a month with Sandra Cameron at the B.N. Mabre Center or at the Red Door Kitchen.
Every hour you volunteer is an hour a paid worker can be paid to do something else. Maybe that something else is more important and really needs doing. But because of a complaint, it has been pushed up and has become a priority.
What can 15,676 volunteers accomplish? What can you do in just one hour a month? What would our city look like in one year and seven months if you tried it?
I sure would like to find out, how about you?
David Sparks
Talladega