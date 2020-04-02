Honda of North America extends production shutdown through April 10

LINCOLN -- Honda of North America has announced another adjustment that will continue the shutdown of production at its Lincoln plant.
In a press release Thursday, the motor company announced it is extending its production shutdown until April 10. The shutdown is being used by the company to level off production to reflect demand for cars following the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Honda has extended the production suspension previously announced for all of its automobile, engine and transmission plants in the U.S. and Canada through April 10,” the company said in a release.
Chris Abbruzzese, who handles corporate communications for Honda of North America, said this will affect only production associates.
Abbruzzese said workers will be paid for most but not all of the days during this most recent extension.
“On three non-production days at HMA, April 7, 8 and 10 -- Honda will offer full pay,” he said via email. “On April 9, associates will have the opportunity to use vacation when there is no work available.”
This extension comes after Honda first suspended production at all automobile, engine and transmission plants in North America beginning March 23. The original plan was to restart production March 31, but it was later pushed back to April 7.
Following the first extension, the company said in a release it would continue to monitor the market situation and make further adjustments.