Holiday schedule announced for Talladega County Revenue offices (free content)

The Talladega County Revenue offices will be closed for the holidays Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, according to a press release from Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington.
“Payment for property taxes will be delinquent after Dec. 31,” Pennington said in the same release. “All offices except for the one in Childersburg City Hall will be open Dec. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
The release also says, “Beginning Jan. 1, boat renewals will no longer be available on our website. Renewals can be done in person, by mail, or at www.alea.gov.”
Lastly, “People with bicentennial/Alabama travel tags will need to get a new license plate this year, as these tags have been retired. The Revenue Office wishes everyone a merry Christmas and happy New Year.”