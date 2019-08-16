SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga residents who will graduate high school in the spring of 2020 and whose families receive electricity from a member of the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority could be eligible to receive a scholarship.
AMEA and its members will make available 44 scholarships worth $2,500 apiece (four scholarships per member city) in 2020.
Since 1992, AMEA has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships to graduating high school seniors who receive their electric service from AMEA members, including residents of Alexander City, Dothan, Fairhope, Foley (Riviera Utilities), LaFayette, Lanett, Luverne, Opelika, Piedmont, Sylacauga and Tuskegee.
To be eligible for an AMEA scholarship, a student’s parent and/or legal guardian must receive electric service from an AMEA member utility, and the student must attend a four-year college/university, community college and/or vocational/trade school within the state of Alabama.
Applications are available from school counselors in these member cities, or you can visit the AMEA website, www.amea.com/scholarship.
The application deadline is Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
For more information on the program, contact your school counselor or Pamela Poole, AMEA scholarship program coordinator, at 334-387-3504, 1-800-239-2632, ext. 1110, or pam@amea.com.