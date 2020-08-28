Heritage Hall uploads video clips of 2019-20 ‘Arts in Schools’ program (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The KidsART 2020 exhibit went up at Heritage Hall in Talladega earlier this month, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the museum was not able to host a reception as it has in past years.
So, according to Director Valerie White, “To celebrate the kids and let you enjoy the art, we created several video clips of the ‘Art In Schools’ program from the last school year. For your enjoyment, and to see who was awarded the Board of Education awards and museum awards, take a look at some of the videos.”
The videos are available at the museum’s new homepage, www.heritagehallmuseum.org.
The graphics and video production were handled by Nikki Baker and art teacher Suni Hawkins.
The Art In Schools Program is sponsored by the Jemison-Carnegie Foundation, according to a press release.
The program allows Hawkins to teach art in every fourth-grade classroom in the city system each year. She selected the best work from the 2019-20 academic year for this exhibit, White explained.
The theme of last year’s classes was “All Around the World,” with students learning about art from seven different countries, then experimenting with subjects and media based on these countries.
The prize winners will also be on display at the museum through Sept. 11, Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, please call the museum at 256-761-1364 or email hhmuse@bellsouth.net.