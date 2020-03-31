Heritage Hall in Talladega will be closed through May

TALLADEGA -- Heritage Hall in Talladega will remain closed through May.
The museum made the announcement via email Monday. The museum closed earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was scheduled to remain so until at least April 4, when Director Valerie White said a re-evaluation would be made.
“We miss all of you and hope you and your families are staying safe and healthy,” White said in Monday’s email.
The museum's closing meant the reception and awards ceremony for the Helen Keller Art Show, scheduled for March 17, had to be canceled. However, local art fans may yet get the chance to see artwork from that show.
“We are working with The Anniston Star to get an online view of the Helen Keller Art Show that we needed to cancel, so stay tuned for that,” White wrote in Monday’s email.
White said the planned “Into the 20th Century-Snapshots in Time” exhibit will be postponed. A makeup date has yet to be determined.
She said the facility’s Arts Camp for Kids sessions have not been canceled at this time.
“We will revisit and make decisions in the early May time frame,” she wrote. “The dates are currently for the weeks of June 22, July 13 and 20. We are taking registrations through email, over the phone and through the mail. We will refund all fees if we need to cancel any sessions.”