Heritage Hall cancels summer Arts Camp for Kids due to pandemic (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Heritage Hall officials are sad to announce that Heritage Hall Arts Camp for Kids will be canceled this summer due to issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three sessions were planned for June and July, all will be canceled. Anyone who has registered their kids will be contacted within the next week and receive a full refund.
The museum is closed for now under the “Safer at Home” guidance issued by the state of Alabama. The museum is monitoring the situation closely and will reopen as soon as possible.
For any questions, please email HHMuse200@gmail.com or Tuesday and Thursday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 256-761-1364.