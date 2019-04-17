SYLACAUGA – A police officer and his family still need help from the community after losing everything in a house fire April 1.
Sylacauga police officer Adam Grantham was on duty that day when he received notification his house was on fire.
Within minutes, the house was fully involved, and flames were seen through the roof, police Chief Kelley Johnson said.
“Everything material was a total loss, but the family of four was safe,” Johnson said.
The home was paid in full, and the family did not have any insurance to cover the loss.
Johnson said Tuesday following the City Council meeting the officer and his family remain in need of help. If the public would like to give to Grantham and his family, there are opportunities available.
Donations can be made at Heritage South Credit Union in Sylacauga by asking to deposit into the “Donations for Adam Grantham” account during the credit union’s regular business hours.
Item or monetary donations can also be made in person through the Police Department Records Office during regular business.
Lastly, there is a verified “GoFundMe” account set up for the family at: https://www.gofundme.com/new-home-for-officer-grantham-spd, Johnson said.
For more information, call the Sylacauga Police Department Records Office at 256-401-2448.