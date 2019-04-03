SYLACAUGA – A police officer and his family lost everything in a house fire Monday.
Sylacauga police Officer Adam Grantham was on duty April 1 when he received notification his house was on fire.
Within minutes, the house was fully involved, and flames were seen through the roof, police Chief Kelley Johnson said.
“Despite the Fire Department’s best efforts, Officer Grantham and his wife watched their home, which housed their family of four, burn to the ground along with all of their belongings except for what they had on,” Johnson said. “Everything material was a total loss, but the family of four was safe.”
The home was paid in full, and the family did not have any insurance on the property.
“Officer Grantham and his family must shoulder the burden of the total costs to rebuild their lives unless we come together to help,” Johnson said.
Johnson said there are three ways the public can donate to Grantham and his family.
Donations can be made during regular business hours at Heritage South Credit Union in Sylacauga by asking to deposit into the account for “Donations for Adam Grantham.”
“We are also accepting donations locally at the Sylacauga Police Department Records Office during regularly scheduled business hours for items or monetary donations in person,” Johnson said. “Lastly, there is a verified GoFundMe account set up for the family at: https://www.gofundme.com/new-home-for-officer-grantham-spd.
The police chief said all donations of any kind are appreciated, and all monies will go to Grantham and his family.
For more information, call the Sylacauga Police Department Records Office at 256-401-2448.