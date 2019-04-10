TALLADEGA -- The family of a Talladega man killed in an automobile accident Tuesday evening is asking for help covering his final expenses.
George W. Vix, 67, and Walter Cross, 62, were in a Ford F150 driven by Vix around 6:30 p.m. when witnesses said the vehicle, which was heading west on Battle Street, swerved in front of oncoming traffic, ran off the road and stopped after hitting the front of the former Wehadkee Yarn Mill building.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Cross told emergency responders he believed Vix had suffered from some type of medical event while driving.
Vix was pronounced dead at the scene. Cross was initially taken to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance and was later transferred to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital via Life Saver helicopter.
Thompson said Cross was still in the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Information on his condition was not available.
The building the vehicle hit belongs to the city of Talladega. Phase one demolition of the property began last year.
Vix was taken to Usrey Funeral Home, but according to a memorial GoFundMe page, Vix did not have life insurance, and the family is having difficulty covering his funeral expenses. The page launched Wednesday and received three donations totaling $90 during the first few hours online. The goal for the page is $1,500.
There will be a memorial service at Revive Church at 700 West Parkway on Sunday at 5 p.m. According to his Facebook and GoFundMe pages, Vix had been a member of Revive Church for some time.