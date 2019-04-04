TALLADEGA -- A new scholarship has been created for Talladega High School seniors in memory of the late Helen Scales, of Talladega.
The scholarship is spearheaded by Helen’s daughter, Adrienne Scales.
“She passed almost four years ago, but during her career, she was a pillar in the community of Knoxville, where we lived,” Adrienne said. “She also served on the Board of Education and worked at Helen Keller School, where she taught for over 30 years. My family has helped students in need before, but we wanted to establish an official scholarship to honor my mom.”
Each spring, the Helen Scales Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a THS senior interested in pursuing a career in education.
“A $500 scholarship will be awarded this year, but we hope to expand and increase funds in the future,” Adrienne said.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must graduate with at least a “B” average.
They must also show proof they have been accepted into and will attend a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) the following school year.
Lastly, students must write a 350-400 word essay explaining why they decided to pursue a degree in education, how they will impact children in the community and what they will do with the scholarship money, Adrienne said.
Interested THS seniors should submit their essays to LMariesCatering@gmail.com with “Helen Scales Memorial Scholarship” in the subject line by Wednesday, April 10.
For more information, contact Adrienne Scales at 770-694-1949.