Heavy equipment theft investigated in Sylacauga

Sylacauga police and Crimestoppers of Central Alabama are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a theft investigation.

According to information released by Sylacauga Police, on Sunday, Aug. 20, at around 7:45 a.m. two men in a white, extended cab pickup truck stole a trailer, box cutter and skid steer from a business on South Norton Avenue in Sylacauga. The men can be seen hooking the trailer up to the back of the truck and driving off southbound on South Norton.

A video system recorded the theft, but investigators have not identified the two suspects yet, as of Thursday.

Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the two men or recovery of the stolen property, according to a press release issued earlier this week.

Anyone with information may call the SPD tip line at 256-249-4716 or 256-267-0090. You may also leave an anonymous tip with Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.