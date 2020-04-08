Health Dept. official: Everything goes smoothly during drive-thru coronavirus testing in Sylacauga (with photo gallery)

SYLACAUGA -- Some residents of Sylacauga and surrounding communities in southern Talladega County as well as neighboring Clay and Coosa counties received testing for the coronavirus Wednesday.
The testing took place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the old Food World parking lot at 407 N. Main Ave. in Sylacauga.
“We did a total of 84 tests and we didn’t have any problems,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the Northeast District of the State Health Department Robbie Stubbs said. “We did have to turn some people away because they didn’t meet the criteria.”
Stubbs said there were 200 tests available at the site.
“We did it (the testing) in Sylacauga hoping that it would cover part of Coosa County,” she said. “We did have some Coosa County residents come through and part of Clay County because we’re trying to place these drive-thrus so that we can actually cross the borders and cover more than one county at a time.
“In this district, we have 11 counties, and needless to say, we can’t do one (set up a testing site) in every county. There’s 67 counties in the state, so even with the other districts that are around us, we’re trying to strategically place these so that more than one county can take advantage of them.”
According to Stubbs, the district has put together a team effort to staff these testing sites.
“We do what we can do to staff them,” she said. “Today’s staff, I believe, was district staff and some Talladega (County) staff. We had RNs and nurse practitioners, but we do pull from our 11 health departments in the counties trying to staff these.”
Stubbs said while there was a mix in demographics as far as people who came out to be tested, the majority of patients were 50 years of age or older.
The staff administered tests to patients who were symptomatic with fever, cough or shortness of breath; were immunocompromised or had multiple chronic diseases, or were over the age of 65, a health care worker or associated with a long-term health care facility. The State Health Department set the parameters for testing.
She added personnel treating patients did well at maintaining the social distancing guidelines and, for the most part, so did patients.
“The personnel, we have on personal protective equipment because we are side-by-side, but if we don’t have it on, we do maintain the 6 feet (distance),” she said. “The other people coming through the line, they’re in their car and they did well other than the fact they had more than one person in the car.
“We did have people who wore some masks of some sort. It kind of went both ways. We had those that were in the car and nobody had on masks, and (those) who were in the car and had on masks, which helps with the whole social distancing thing. But they were within the same families.”
Another round of testing will take place on the north end of Talladega County on Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Talladega Superspeedway, at 3366 Speedway Blvd. in Lincoln.
Stubbs said the objective is to provide testing for patients in northern Talladega County, St. Clair County and Calhoun County, but added there’s no restrictions based on county lines as long as patients meet the criteria for testing.
“We hope we can test as many as possible each time,” she said. “If they do come in from I-20, that is perfectly fine.”
Patients are also required to have a phone number so that staff members can contact them with their results.
Stubbs said the tests will be sent to the state lab, and patients will receive a call with test results, regardless of the outcome, as soon as the results are available. The estimated wait time for results is four days, and patients should refrain from calling the health department before the results are available.
She did not specify how many tests would be available Friday.
“I don’t have that number because we have to pull together and see what number we have after today,” she said. “We try to have 200 available. We don’t necessarily announce that. We just say that supplies are limited.”
Stubbs said future sites for testing will be available in Blount County, Randolph County and at Jacksonville State University.
Patients seeking information on testing site locations may visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/index.html.or call the Alabama COVID-19 24/7 Hotline at 1-888-264-2256 for locations and hours of operation.